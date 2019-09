The hot pattern eased a little today compliments of cloudier skies. Temperatures were slow to warm during the morning but climbed up to near 90° during the afternoon as the clouds thinned. This is the 8th day this month that temperatures have hit 90° and the pattern will stay hot over the next couple of days.

The afternoon heat triggered a few isolated showers, but they'll fade by sunset with mostly clear and warm weather expected the rest of the night.