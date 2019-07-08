Holiday traffic deaths triple this year

In Missouri, 12 people were killed in traffic crashes between the evening of July 3rd and the night of July 7th.

During that time, three people drowned.

160 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to Missouri State Highway Patrol’s annual July 4th Holiday crash report, 12 people died in traffic crashes during the four-day, holiday weekend.

Compare that to 4 traffic fatalities in 2018.

Missouri State Highway Patrol does mention in its release, last year’s counting period only spanned a 30-hour window of time, while this year’s numbers were recorded between 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

However, all of the reported traffic fatalities happened either Friday, July 5th (2 traffic deaths) or Saturday, July 6th (10 traffic deaths).

MSHP also reports there were three drownings over the course of the four-day period.

The 2019 report does share some good news: There were zero boating-related deaths.

Grand total, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to 376 traffic crashes, with those wrecks resulting in 139 injuries.

Both of those numbers were higher back in 2018, which saw 437 crashes and 220 injuries.

During the four-day counting period, MSHP says it arrested 160 people for driving while intoxicated. It reports 110 people were arrested for drug-related crimes.