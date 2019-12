Early numbers show the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.

Shoppers spent $7.4 million on Black Friday and just more than $4 billion on Thanksgiving Day.

But shopping habits are changing.

It was much more popular this year to buy something online than pick it up in the store.

And more people than ever used smartphones to buy items.

One reason for the high-dollar spending — This year’s late Thanksgiving is giving consumers fewer days to shop before Christmas.