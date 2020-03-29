OZARK, Mo. — One very old home in Ozark, Missouri is beautiful inside and out, but its history involves some dark moments.

If you grew up in Ozark, you know the Weaver House. But don’t let this 1939 shake siding fool you, because this place has been here since before the Civil War.

“It was one of the first homes in Ozark. It was built somewhere between – depending on the source – somewhere between 1842 and 1858.”

Builder of the house John Weaver was the son of an Ozarks pioneer. New owners Scott and Ann Kaufman care deeply for the home’s history.

“And they bought the mill, the Ozark mill,” Scott said. “And I believe they probably built it here so they could have easy access and a clear view of the mill at the time. The foundation was laid by Weaver slaves, built with the help of slave labor. No mortar used, just flat stone hand-laid by his slaves.”

On Aug. 1, 1862, Weaver House was a battleground.

“The Weaver House was used as a temporary hospital during the conflict,” Scott said. “The lore says that there was a bloodstain upstairs in the north bedroom.”

The home is said to have vigilante bald knobber history as well.

And they met upstairs and supposedly during one of their last meetings they burned that image of their mask into the floor.

In 1939, now-famous architect Don Russell rebuilt the Weaver House.

Don was famous for his spiral staircases – this was probably one of the first that he had ever done – and it’s still here and it’s beautiful.

The place also comes with ghosts.

One of the previous owners had reported several times feeling a presence in the house with her when she was here by herself. One time felt a hand on her shoulder and turned around to see the door close.

But today, those who own Weaver House want to “open” doors

“We want to make it available so that the public can come in and see the artifacts that we have,” Kaufman said.

For those interested in learning more, Scott Kaufman has set up a Facebook page: Historic Weaver House of Ozark, Missouri.