History and future of Finley Farms and The Ozark Mill

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — People are heading to Christian County this weekend for the highly anticipated grand opening of Finley Farms and The Ozark Mill.

Finley Farms Marketing Manager, Dayle Duggins, said the grand opening comes after much planning.

“The mill was originally built in 1833 and it has gone through a variety of owners,” Duggins said. “It was purchased in 1996 by the founder of Bass Pro Shops, Johnny Morris, and him and his daughter Megan Stack have really worked together to create a vision for making this into a sprawling gathering place.”

Duggins said the grand opening weekend has brought in large crowds from all over the area.

However, the story of what will happen to this property doesn’t stop here.

“We haven’t even really begun to open up the lower floor of The Ozark Mill,” Duggins said. “We still have a speakeasy where folks will be able to share small shareable plates, fancy cocktails for a date night, we will also have a history tour where people will get to see the gear room and how the mill functioned and will soon function again.”

She said the exact timeline on when everything will be completed is very fluid.

“People will also be able to have special events downstairs, along with our special events space in the main building,” Duggins said. “Eventually we will expand into a brewery, as well as overnight accommodations and a river outfitter right along the Finley River.”

The last day of the grand opening is Sunday.

