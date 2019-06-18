Historic Timmons Temple scheduled to reopen soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We now know when a historic Springfield church will open its doors again.

Timmons Temple served as a church for Springfield’s African-American community for more than 80 years at the corner of Webster and Texas avenue.

The church was sold and slated for demolition until a grassroots fundraising campaign raised enough money to buy the church and move it about 600 feet into Silver Springs Park in 2015.

Now Timmons Hall is set to reopen as an event and cultural education center.

The grand reopening is set for Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m.

