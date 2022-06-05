Members of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met with leaders of Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church Sunday to present a $10,000 grant.

The grant will go towards the church’s stained-glass windows.

“We have three large panels of stained glass” Chair of the Pitts Chapel Administrative Board Charlotte Hardin said.

“The grant from the Daughters of American Revolution is $10,000. And we match it with $10,000. And it takes about $25,000 to repair each section of the windows.”

The glass in the church is over 100 years old.

Pitts Chapel has a historic tie to the Springfield area. In 1847, slaves founded the church but the building first opened in 1911.

Pitts Chapel was only one of two organizations to receive a grant. Throughout America, over 150 groups applied for grants, and a total of 36 were given out.

Restoring the stained glass is part of the renovations Pitts Chapel began earlier this year. Leaders say HVAC improvements are complete along with a new ceiling. The biggest portions left involving fixing the floors and entryways.

Hardin says the church had barely missed out on the grant in 2021.

“We missed getting it last year by one point. So, we were very determined when we went back to resubmit this year and just tweaked it a little bit,” Hardin said. “We knew we had a pretty strong application and just feel really blessed to have the partnership with the Daughters of the American Revolution.”