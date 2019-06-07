Historic Landmark Petition Denied, Leads to Property Rights Debate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Springfield city policy may be changing, when it comes to potential historic landmarks.

Mayor McClure wants to require property owners consent, in order to make a building a historic landmark.

This follows an intense session at city council earlier this week when councilmembers failed to approve making a building on South Lone Pine Avenue a historic landmark.



Councilmembers voted twice Monday night.

Mayor McClure accidentally voted in favor, and then changed his vote the second time.

Members of the Galloway Neighborhood Association Wendy Huscher and Melanie Bach told me their experience at the meeting.

“It was a very intense council meeting,” Huscher said.

“Honestly I was surprised when we won and went ahead a left the room,” said Melanie Bach.

“And then somebody hollered and said hey you guys, they’re doing a re-vote, and we’re like what?? they can do that??” said Huscher, “we followed the process that the city gave us. And we lost, but again, good stuff came out of it. We spent hours to make sure that we did it by the book.”

“The councilmembers that did support our position were very encouraging to us to continue to try and preserve this area, to do everything that we can, and that’s what we intend to do,” Bach said.

And after what happened at the council, mayor McClure now wants to revisit property rights.

“On Monday night, the city council considered designating a site in the Galloway village area, and the owner objected to that designation, and that really brought to light to the council that owner consent isn’t currently required,” said Mary Lilly Smith, the director of planning and development at the city of Springfield.

Smith said over the past 21 years, the council designated seven historic sites.

They were all either initiated by the property owner or had the property owner’s consent.

“So this was really going to be kind of a change, a paradigm shift in terms of putting something on the historic register that didn’t have the property owner consent,” Smith explained.

This is why property rights were brought up, which Smith describes as a philosophical debate.

“Often times historic preservation is preserving the property from the property owner doing something that would harm the architectural integrity of the structure,” Smith said, “the other side is that there are private property rights involved, and are we somehow diminishing the property rights of the property owner by placing this restriction?”

If the city wants to continue making this change, it will be a change to the zoning ordinance.

It’ll require review by the landmarks board, the planning and zoning commission, and then finally, by the city council.