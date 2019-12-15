Historic home tour in Joplin gives window into history

JOPLIN, Mo. (FSHP) – In celebration of the holidays, locals tour nine private historic homes decorated for the season in Joplin.

Homes viewed include four sites at the Historic Murphysburg District, three in the North Heights neighborhood, and two downtown.

This is the Murphysburg Board’s second year holding this event, bringing out about 600 people.

For many, they got a chance to see historic homes with modern decor and furnishings, as well as people who have turned homes into industrial spaces.

Paula Callihan, Secretary of Historic Murphysburg Preservation Board, says, “Having a homes tour like this will bring people from out of town into our town, see the beauty of our town, our wonderful restaurants, the fun things to do, and our beautiful, historic architecture.”

Those in attendance also could take home a commemorative booklet showcasing the many historic sites viewed on the tour.