SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tonight, local Hispanic businesses and groups are teaming up to host a day of celebration for the local Hispanic community here in Springfield.

There will be a variety of local businesses at Keller Williams tonight where the celebration will take place. The event starts at 5 pm and will run until 9 pm.

Local food vendors that will be in attendance include:

Tacos El Champu.

I Love Tacos Taqueria.

Pinas Locas.

Casa Bella Mexican.

Homemade treats and artesanias, which is Spanish for handicrafts, will be made available for people in the Ozarks to see and buy. There will also be music and dancing for everyone to enjoy.

Grupo Latinoamericano along with DJ Christian Guerrero will be providing live entertainment tonight.

There is even going to be a bouncy house for children to play in. This is a family-friendly event and all are encouraged to come.

If you would like to learn more about the Hispanic community, there are going to be tables lined up ready to talk about their culture. there will be an Ecuadorian information table along with the health department table discussing information in Spanish.