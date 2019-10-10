Hispanic Heritage: Local doctor talks about his life in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As we continue our hidden history celebrating Hispanic heritage month tonight we are meeting a doctor who has delivered thousands of babies here.

Doctor Manuel Camejo is Dominican and he moved to Springfield from New York.

Camejo says it wasn’t hard for the Ozarks to become home.

“I didn’t know that I was going to like it so much, but if I knew this I should have done this 20 years ago,” Camejo said.

He has been working at Jordan Valley for almost two years now.

To the doctor, Jordan Valley’s mission makes practicing medicine even more gratifying which is serving under uninsured families.

“You can see the need in this area here for this community to get service,” Camejo said.

Doctor Camejo said 40% of the patients he sees at Jordan Valley are of Hispanic heritage and they come from all over southwest Missouri.

Some may even request to see him because he also speaks Spanish. And that makes it so much easier to communicate with your doctor in your native language.

