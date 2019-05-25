Hiker missing two weeks in Hawaii found alive, family says

MAUI, Hi. (CBS) — A woman who disappeared two weeks ago in Maui has been found alive, her mother told CBS affiliate KGMB on Friday. Amanda Eller, 35, was last seen on May 8, and was believed to be lost during a hike.

Her present condition is unknown.

“I don’t know, I don’t know any details to share,” said Julia Eller, Amanda’s mom, during a frantic conversation with KGMB on her way to the hospital. “She had gone a long way. And that’s all I know.”

One of the volunteers who organized the search wrote on Facebook that Eller was able to wave down a helicopter from a creek bed between two waterfalls.

“She is just as strong as we always said she would be,” wrote Sarah Haynes. “We knew she could make it this long. More soon!”

The area where Eller was found is believed to have been roughly four miles from where her car and cell phone were discovered on May 9, in the parking lot of the Kahakapao Loop Trail of the Makawao Forest Reserve, KGMB reports.

“Elated. Excited. Extatic,” Julia Eller told KGMB. “I can’t even put it into words. I’m so incredible grateful.”