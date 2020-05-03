Highway Patrol identifies victims of Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion

Breaking News
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo.– The three people injured and one person killed in a boat explosion near the Glaize Arm branch of Lake of the Ozarks on May 2, 2020 have been identified by Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to an initial boat incident report, the boat was being operated by 52-year-old Brent Soloman of Osage Beach who made it out of the fuel-related explosion with minor injuries.

Passengers Benjamin Dodd, 47, and Lauren Wilken, 37, were both transported to Lake Regional Hospital by EMS after sustaining serious injuries.

Shawn Carroll, 53, was later found dead and transported a funeral home.

Next of kin have been notified.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F reports this as its first boating fatality of 2020.

