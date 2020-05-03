Highway patrol identifies Peculiar man killed in crash involving semi on I-49

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (WDAF) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night on Interstate-49.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on southbound I-49, just northwest of Harrisonville. The driver of a 1994 Ford F-150 and the driver of a 1998 Toyota Rav 4 were stopped on the shoulder of the highway when the driver of a semi veered onto the shoulder and struck both vehicles, according to the highway patrol.

The highway patrol said one of the vehicle’s had broken down and another person stopped to help when the semi struck both vehicles.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 73-year-old Max B. Herrick, of Peculiar. A passenger with Herrick was reported to have moderate injuries and taken to Cass Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the Toyota was reported to have minor injuries and the driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.