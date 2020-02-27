Highway Patrol asks for help in sexual assault case

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. –The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in a sexual assault case.

Carl Mort, 41, and Cassandra Wedeking, 39, of Overland Park, Kansas were arrested earlier this year and charged with first degree rape, four counts of sodomy, and drug charges.

These charges came after an investigation in the Lake of The Ozarks area including Camden, Miller, and Morgan counties.

Suspects may have befriended the victims and given them drugs or alcohol before taking them back to their boat and sexually assaulting them over the last five years.

If you are a victim, witness, or have any information on this case, the state highway patrol asks that you please contact them at 573-526-6329.