Highway Data Loss Institute releases numbers for most stolen cars

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On stolen cars across the nation and right here in Springfield.

The Highway Data Loss Institute has released its numbers for the most stolen cars from 2016 to 2018.

Data shows the highest on the list nationally are Dodge vehicles.

The least stolen cars are Tesla models ‘S’ and ‘X.’

Here in Springfield, the most stolen cars are Ford and Chevrolet pick up trucks according to Springfield Police.

The number of stolen cars was higher in 2017 but decreased in 2018.

Senior Vice President of the Highway Loss Data Institute says the cars that made it to the top of the list aren’t surprising.

“In general, the vehicles that top the list for whole vehicle theft are either powerful or pricey or pickup trucks,” Matt Moore, senior VP Highway Loss Data Institute, said.