Highway construction work for Pulaski and Phelps Counties

ROLLA, Mo. — Pulaski and Phelps County will begin general highway maintenance and construction along with the Missouri area on Monday, Feb. 10 through Feb. 21, 2020.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), maintenance will not take place on Feb. 12 due to Lincoln’s Birthday and Monday, Feb. 17, for Presidents Day.

However, normal operations will resume on Thursday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

According to The Rolla Daily News, weather conditions could postpone the work schedule.