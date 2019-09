SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The final phase of the Highway 65 rebuild is on track to wrap up early.

The northbound lanes could reopen as early as Sept. 14 or 15.

Crews have been working to repave lanes between Route 60 and Sunshine Street and it was scheduled to be completed by Sept. 20.

While crews are ahead of schedule, MoDOT says weather and construction delays could still be a possibility.