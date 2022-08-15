Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor.

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#15. Gettin’ Basted

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3242 S Stewart Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-2933

#14. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1360 East Republic Road, Springfield, MO 65804

#13. RibCrib BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1640 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65803-4527

#12. Bawi Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4121 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-5356

#11. Pappy’s Place

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $

– Address: 943 N Main Ave, Springfield, MO 65802-3949

#10. The Rib Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2963 E Chestnut Expy, Springfield, MO 65802-2595

#9. Crosstown Barbecue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1331 E Division St, Springfield, MO 65803-3818

#8. Sugarfire Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1730 E Republic Rd Ste. A, Springfield, MO 65804-6549

#7. Lost Signal Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 610 W College St, Springfield, MO 65806-1240

#6. Smokin’ Bob’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3309 E Sunshine St E, Springfield, MO 65804-2108

#5. Buckingham Smokehouse Bar B Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2002 S Campbell Ave Across the street from Bass Pro and Wildlife Museum, Springfield, MO 65807-2850

#4. Whole Hog Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 224 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807-2655

#3. Bubba’s Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 504 N West Byp, Springfield, MO 65802-5350

#2. Whole Hog Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2731 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65803-4741

#1. City Butcher & Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3650 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-5202

