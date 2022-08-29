Under the Biden administration, $25 billion in student loan forgiveness has been approved for 1.3 million borrowers. (Getty)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Springfield, MO using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

#32. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $26,310

– #345 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#31. Substitute teachers, short-term

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $31,170

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#30. Library technicians

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $32,600

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

#29. Preschool teachers, except special education

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $33,220

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#28. Self-enrichment teachers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $37,980

– #287 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

#27. Tutors

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $40,930

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)

#26. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $41,930

– #442 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)

#25. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $44,910

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

#24. Special education teachers, secondary school

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– #407 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#23. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $46,840

– #494 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#22. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $49,930

– #440 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,790



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#21. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,370

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

#20. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $51,060

– #296 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

#19. Librarians and media collections specialists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $52,420

– #338 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

#18. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $54,930

– #307 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#17. Instructional coordinators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $56,810

– #402 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

#16. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $65,200

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,080

– Employment: 13,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,830)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($123,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,590)

#15. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $65,490

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)

#14. History teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $66,190

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,460

– Employment: 18,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)

#13. Education teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $66,510

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– Employment: 58,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)

#12. Communications teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,580

– Employment: 27,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,400)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($127,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,320)

#11. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $67,750

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,680

– Employment: 58,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)

#10. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $67,970

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,390

– Employment: 36,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)

— Iowa City, IA ($131,770)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)

#9. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $68,910

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)

#8. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $70,260

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– Employment: 94,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)

#7. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $72,310

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– Employment: 44,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)

#6. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $74,790

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,260

– Employment: 20,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)

#5. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $75,130

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

#4. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $75,710

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $94,060

– Employment: 20,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)

#3. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $82,320

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,730

– Employment: 13,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($161,540)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($152,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,020)

#2. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $84,170

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

#1. Business teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $94,500

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)