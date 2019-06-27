High-Speed Chase Ends in Springfield

“Between here and Bolivar, troopers spiked the vehicle twice, which greatly reduced the speeds,” Lieutenant Jeff Johnson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. “The suspect hit two other vehicles, a pickup and a passenger vehicle at the intersection.”

Lieutenant Johnson of the Missouri state highway patrol describes what took place this morning in a high-speed chase that involved three police agencies. Those three agencies were the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

After the collision with two other cars, this happened.

“There was a female passenger who remained inside the vehicle but the driver fled on foot,” Johnson said.

This video from one viewer shows officers chasing after the driver. A police car ended up hitting the suspect and then crashed into a ravine off-camera.

No officers were hurt, but the suspect suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Lieutenant Robert Byrne of the Springfield Police Department says that’s surprising, considering all the variables.

“Considering there was multiple vehicle crashes, the amount of traffic and congestion at the time of morning it occurred, it is fortunate nobody else was injured,” Byrne says.

Both the driver and the passenger are now in highway patrol’s custody.

Lieutenant Johnson says the southbound lane of Kansas Expressway was closed while they cleared the scene, but it has been reopened.

Regardless, those who live near the location of the crash say they are shocked by what happened.

“I was freaking out,” witness Steven Adams says.

“I thought it was crazy,” witness Victoria Hobb says. “I couldn’t believe that I was actually watching it. I was praying that everybody’s okay.”