High school team places second in constitution competition

NIXA, Mo- Ten Nixa High School students are celebrating after placing second in the Missouri Bar’s Show Me Constitution competition.

The competition took place this weekend in Columbia.

According to Zac Rantz, Chief Communication Officer & Safety Coordinator, the students had to prepare and deliver a four-minute written statement followed by a 10-minute question and answer session.

The students had to address multi-tiered questions about the 4th Amendment right to search and seizure, the problems and future of the Electoral College, and the problems and future of the Separation of Powers and Checks and Balances.

Zac says panelists at the competition praised the students for their passion for the issues, their research, and an in-depth understanding of the problems.

The students who competed were: Sloane Lawson, Edward Eiche, Eshan Jain, Amarra Fusco, Kaleb Creason, Amanda Eckels, Dallin Attwooll, Brady Vaughan, Susan Hardy, and Emma Beadle.