Hickory County to consider CAFO ordinance, challenge to state legislature

WHEATLAND – Another Missouri county is weighing new regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, despite state lawmakers’ efforts to stop them.

At a community meeting Wednesday, Hickory County resident Bill McBrayer announced plans to propose an ordinance to county commissioners in the coming days, and all three told the News-Leader Thursday they plan to consider it.

In a speech to a few dozen people at the McCarty Senior Center here, McBrayer decried a new state law set to take effect Aug. 28 banning counties from enacting regulations stricter than state rules. He urged local action before the deadline.

The law, he said, “takes a sledgehammer” to local control and replaces it with state rules so lax against pollution and other issues he called them “the most graphic example of abject stupidity” he had ever read.

“(You can apply manure to land) 35 feet from the streams,” he said. “Absolutely ridiculous.”

