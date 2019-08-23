Hickory County plans to oppose bill involving ordinances against large industrial farms

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. — It was a big night in Hickory County for the future of their farms when it comes to being classified as A concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO’s).

The state has put Senate Bill 319, set to take effect on August 28 on hold until September 16 for a hearing.

That bill would block counties from making ordinances against big industrial farms has been put on pause.

Some residents of Hickory County August 22 are trying to frantically submit with ordinances to stop CAFO’s.

About a month and a half ago, a Hickory County citizen, Bill Mcbrayer drew up a potential ordinance that would put more regulations in place for feed operations.

The county commission which is made up of farmers decided that rather than rejecting it themselves, they would gage the public opinion first leading to a meeting that occurred August 22 at Hermitage High School.

Hundreds of citizens, many of them farmers, were in attendance.

Two of the three commissioners said they oppose the ordinance which caused an eruption of applause from much of the crowd.

Robert Sawyer, a cattlemen member, says that this meeting was a show of unity from the Hickory County citizens.

“This is not just cattlemen. This is Hickory county citizens. This is just people bonding together, putting a stance out, saying, ‘We don’t need more government to infringe on our personal rights and our property rights. We don’t need the government to tell us how to run our farms. But, we also know that there’s nobody that cares more about this community, this land, this water, then hickory county cattlemen.” Said Sawyer.

The county commissioners made it clear that they would not be motioning this to a vote on Monday, August 26, at their meeting.

If the bill was brought to a vote, the commissioners would all oppose it.