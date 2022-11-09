The dome of the Missouri Capitol building shined pink on Friday in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. (Photo courtesy: Emily Manley)

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in.

Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat

State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert.

State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert.

Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine in the August primary.

Hough won 57.6% to Lampert’s 42.4%. Hough will represent Springfield and part of Greene County in the state senate.

Justin Brown wins Missouri State Senate District 16 seat

State Senator Justin Brown will keep his seat in the Missouri senate. Brown defeated Tara Anura Tuesday, earning 80.7% of the vote.

District 16 of Missouri’s state senate includes Laclede, Wright and Pulaski Counties.

Curtis Trent unopposed in Missouri State Senate District 20

Republican Curtis Trent won the Republican Primary election in August and there were no candidates from other parties, meaning Trent had essentially already won the Missouri State Senate seat currently held by Eric Burlison.

Trent is currently a representative for Missouri House District 133. Burlison left his seat to run for the U.S. District 7 position left open by Billy Long.

State district 20 includes Christian County and parts of Greene County.

Sandy Crawford unopposed in Missouri State Senate District 28

Polk, Dallas, Hickory, St. Clair and Cedar Counties will continue to be represented in the state senate by Republican Sandy Crawford. Crawford ran unopposed, after winning the August primary.