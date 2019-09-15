Here’s who putting big money behind Missouri Medicaid expansion

Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade, (D) Springfield, addresses the media at a press conference concerning legislation filed for this week’s special session Tuesday in Jefferson City. (Photo: Tim Bommel)

The push to get Medicaid expansion on Missouri ballots in 2020 is still in the early stages, but it’s already clear it’ll be well-funded.

Less than two weeks after a coalition of advocates went public with plans to make more people eligible for state-funded health care, a campaign committee backing them had taken in roughly $2.2 million in donations.

More than half of the money flowed into the committee around the campaign’s launch date from Missouri organizations with a clear interest in expanding access to health care.

Kansas City-based Health Forward Foundation, which “works to transform communities so everyone has an opportunity for better health,” donated $750,000. The political action committee Prospects for Missouri, which received money earlier this year from the Health Forward Foundation, donated $396,465.64.

St. Louis-based health care provider BJC Healthcare and the Missouri Hospital Association, which represents hospitals across the state, also chipped in, giving $250,000 each.

