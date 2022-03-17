The 2022 men’s NCAA Tournament started Thursday. Here’s a look at this week’s lineup for the games you can watch on KOLR10.

Thursday, March 17

11:15 a.m. Michigan vs. Colorado St.

1:45 p.m. Longwood vs. Tenessee

6:10 p.m. Saint Peter’s vs. Kentucky

8:40 p.m. San Francisco vs. Murray St.

KOLR10 News at 5:00 p.m. will be an hour long, there will be no 6:00 p.m. news and KOLR10 News at 10:00 p.m. will air after the 8:40 p.m. game

Friday, March 18

11:15 a.m. Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio St.

1:45 p.m. Delaware vs. Villanova

6:10 p.m. Cal St. Fullerton vs. Duke

8:40 p.m. Davidson vs. Michigan St.

KOLR10 News at 5:00 p.m. will be an hour long, there will be no 6:00 p.m. news and KOLR10 News at 10:00 p.m. will air after the 8:40 p.m. game

The second round will be played on Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20. The Sweet 16 games will air on Thursday, March 24, and Friday, March 25. The second day of the Elite Eight will begin at 1:00 p.m. on KOLR10. You can find the full TV schedule on the CBS Sports website.