Here’s what’s happening to the water tower on Glenstone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – One of the many staple landmarks you see driving on Glenstone Avenue near Grand Street is the water tower; now, you see a giant pink shroud.

Joel Alexander with City Utilities says the water tower is getting a paint job and some touch-ups.

“This water tower was built in 1952. About every 25 years or so, we’ll actually have to do some structural work on it, make sure everything’s fine with it to fall into compliance with many areas of regulations we fall under, and also to repaint it,” Joel says.

The last time the water tower was painted was 1993, 27 years ago, I know this because that is how old I am.

Joel says the tower holds 1.5 million gallons and serves three primary purposes:

Supplies water pressure to the surrounding area

Adequate water supply to the area

Fire suppression

Currently, the tower is getting a coat of green primer but will be sandblasted and painted white with a high solids epoxy coating expected to last 25 years, according to Joel Alexander. The project started around early April and will continue until July, weather permitting, and costs $1,292,869.97.

“Also included in the project is the installation of a water mixing system to reduce water aging and improve water quality. In addition to painting a couple of safety enhancements are being made to the tank which includes moving the antenna cables away from the access ladder, installing a safe climb ladder on the interior of the tank and a safe rail on the tank roof,” says a statement from Joel with more information about the project.

The shroud seen from miles away covering the tower serves multiple purposes.

“The shroud itself helps protect passersby or people going around the area from debris from falling off of there while they’re working on that, and that latter part when we start to do the painting on the exterior it will keep that paint spray from coming out away from there,” says Joel.

The shroud will be lowered from time to time, depending on what the workers are doing and how the weather is that day.

Joel says this is just part of the routine for City Utilities and other utility companies to make sure proper water supply is maintained. He says another water tower might be coming to Springfield to serve the west side of town but does not know when that will be.