Here’s what you should and shouldn’t expect from the Mueller hearing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Time after time, both the left and right have been driven to sound off regarding the investigation of President Donald Trump; whether it be the firing of James Comey, the appointment of Robert Mueller, the Special Counsel’s 22-month-long investigation that followed, or any of the moments in between.

You can bet, when Mueller sits down to testify before Congress on Wednesday, responses from both sides will be just as passionate.

Here’s everything else you can expect, summed up by Ozarks First’s Political Analyst Dr. Brian Calfano:

1. Democrats will try getting as much non-report-specified info on the President as they can.

Mueller’s team refused to make a determination regarding allegations of obstruction of justice, putting the decision to charge the President in the hands of Attorney General William Barr.

Barr determined there was not sufficient evidence.

That’s why Calfano expects Democrats will try to get Mueller to expound on his report’s findings and set them up for an obstruction of justice charge.

“Democrats see this as a black box they want to investigate more clearly,” Calfano says. “They want to get to the bottom of ‘What exactly did you find that you thought was evidence of obstruction of justice, Special Prosecutor Mueller, and then why did you decide to not bring charges?’.”

2. Republicans will try to ruin any credibility Robert Mueller may have.

Calfano says President Trump’s allies on each committee will do their best to question Robert Mueller’s objectivity, expose biases, and undermine the credibility of the 448-page report his team released earlier this year.

3. Mueller WON’T engage with high-drama political baiting.

If you’re looking for some kind of political mic-drop, Calfano says you’ll be disappointed by what Mueller will have to say.

While the lawmakers may bring their heaviest ammo to the hearing, Calfano says Mueller will play it straight.

“Robert Mueller is a careful speaker and someone who is not the most charismatic,” he said looking ahead to the Wednesday hearing.

