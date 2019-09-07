Here’s how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims

An aerial view of the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in Abaco, Bahamas.

(CNN) — Hurricane Dorian leaves behind destruction as far as the eye can see in the northern Bahamas. Thousands of homes, hospitals and businesses are ripped apart, water covering everything in its path. Families are trapped and lives lost. Right now, the U.S. Coast Guard is helping the Bahamas Royal Police rescue people from their homes. And we’re just beginning to understand how bad the damage is.

You can help raise funds for supplies and assistance that’s so desperately needed by clicking here.

Several U.S. charities are supplying medical teams, tarps, radios, food, water and other relief supplies.



Facebook’s Crisis Response is set up for people to mark themselves safe for friends and family.



The Grand Bahama Port Authority has set up the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Fund. It says 100 percent of the donations will go to relief efforts and funds will be managed by the non-profit Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina with donations tax deductible in the US.



We will keep you informed as the storm moves along the U.S. east coast and more opportunities to help become available.