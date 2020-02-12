Here’s how to donate a stuffed animal to a child in need this February

HOLLISTER, Mo. — The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County is giving you a chance to brighten a child’s day. The aim of the Auxiliary’s “Tender Critters Drive” is to collect stuffed animals and then donate them to children in need.

The cuddly stuffed animals will be delivered weekly to the Cox Medical Center-Branson Emergency Department, where the staff will give the children a stuffed animal who experiences hospital anxiety. Other stuffed animals will head to Branson PD and Hollister PD.

JATC donated over 2,000 stuffed animals to the Cox Branson ER and Hollister Police Departments last year. That number is expected to increase again.

During the entire month of February, the Branson show “Legends in Concert” will also be accepting donations for JATC’s Tender Critter Drive at their box office.

Any guest who brings a new stuffed animal (18″ or smaller) will get a free upgrade to preferred seating in the first five rows.

Donations can also be sent to JATC, PO Box 862, Hollister, Mo. 65673.

Here is a list of drop off locations:

Binswanger Glass (Downtown Business 65)

Branson Bank (Hwy 165)

Branson United Methodist Church (Hwy 76)

Central Bank of Branson (Downtown)

CoxHealth Fitness Center (located at the Rec-Plex at Branson Hills Parkway)

Kimberling City Church of Christ, St. Joseph’s Anglican Church (T Hwy)

Victory Chiropractic (Victorian Village on Shepherd of the Hills Expressway)

Hogan Land Title, and Legends in Concert Branson (Hwy 76).

For more information check out Junior Auxiliary of Taney County Facebook page or their website JATCMO.org,