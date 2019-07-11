Here’s how Missouri storm victims can apply for federal assistance

The underpass on north Grand is closed due to high water in Enid, Okla., Monday, May 20, 2019. An intense storm system that weather forecasters labeled “particularly dangerous” swept through the Southern Plains Monday, spawning a few tornadoes that caused some damage and a deluge of rain but no reports of injuries. (Billy Hefton/The Enid […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Federal assistance is now available for those living any one of 20 Missouri counties, including Greene County.

Assistance is made available through federal grant funds and low-interest loans intended to help residents and business owners recover from the effects of the disasters.

The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management encourages all residents impacted by the severe weather to apply.

To apply:

Visit http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-FEMA.

When applying, please make sure to have the following information to complete registration:

Social Security Number (SSN), or the SSN of a minor in the household who is a U.S. Citizen, Non-Citizen National or Qualified Alien

Annual Household Income

Contact Information (phone number, mailing address and damaged home address)

Insurance Information (coverage, insurance company name, etc.)

Bank Account Information (routing number, account number) If you are eligible to receive financial assistance, the money can be direct deposited in your account

If you are having technical issues, call FEMA’s Internet Help Desk at 1-800-745-0243. They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.