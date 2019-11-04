Here’s a look at the Nov. 5th ballot for Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Voters in the Springfield-Greene County area will have a chance to weigh in on a few issues Tuesday, November 5th.

Proposition W.G., for voters in the Walnut Grove School District, would increase the district’s operating levy by $1.07 per one hundred dollars through to 2040.

The other two questions on the ballot, for voters living within the Springfield City limits, deal with renewing the City of Springfield’s 1/8-cent transportation tax and its 3/4-cent tax to fund police and fire pension programs.

