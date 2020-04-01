Here’s a list of everything these local nonprofits need right now

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, and United Way of the Ozarks are partnering to address needs for local nonprofit agencies in response to COVID-19.

More than 20 nonprofit agencies have shared their needs with the philanthropic trio so far. Those needs can be found here, on this list. Many of the nonprofits have requested funding, supplies, and volunteer services.

You can also visit helpozarks.springfieldmo.gov and click on “Nonprofit Immediate Needs”.

With the nonprofits forced to cancel or postpone fundraisers, their needs for community support have grown. Additionally, the services these nonprofits offer are increasing in demand.

Brian Fogle, president of the CFO; Janet Dankert, president of CPO; and Greg Burris, president of UWO list the following as priorities for these nonprofits:

Strongly encouraging landlords to cease evictions from rental housing at this time. With homeless services already strained, keeping individuals and families in their existing housing can mitigate additional demands on agencies.

Approaching local information technology companies to discuss nonprofit needs related to remote service delivery.

Encouraging citizens to reach out to family, friends, and remote co-workers regularly to reduce the effects of social isolation.

Requesting donations of money, supplies, and volunteer services. Donations can be made to:

The CFO’s COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund: www.cfozarks.org/supportCOVID19fund

CPO’s additional needs for agency partners: www.cpozarks.org/covid19

United Way of the Ozarks’ Coronavirus Response Fund: www.uwozarks.org or text SGFresponds to 41444

Developing a series of “how-to” videos to teach community members how to do various activities from home.

Developing a series of webinar-style videos to assist nonprofit leaders in navigating the unprecedented environment created by the pandemic.

Engaging the faith community to help address the most critical needs of local nonprofits, including supply shortages and the mental and spiritual health of the community

The needs of these organizations will continue to change and be updated.