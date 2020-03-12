HERE’S A LIST OF CORONA-CAUSED CLOSINGS

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The spread of novel-coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory illness affiliated with novel-coronavirus, has led to school closures and event cancelations across the country. The Ozarks is seeing its fair share of closings too.
School Closures and Class Cancelations:
- College of the Ozarks:
- Classes canceled and campus closed until further notice.
- Drury University:
- Classes canceled until March 30, 2020.
- Evangel University:
- International travel for students canceled.
- Missouri State University:
- Athletic Competitions suspended until March 30, 2020.
- Southwest Baptist University:
- Campus offices closed from March 16-23.
- Classes resume online on March 23.
- All campus events canceled through March 29.
- Summer and fall class registration delayed.
Community Events:
- Choir of Man
- Rescheduled until fall
- Freeman Health’s March o’ the Kidney (Joplin, MO)
- Canceled
- Ft. Leonard Wood Family Day
- Canceled
- Ft. Leonard Wood Graduation Ceremonies
- Closed to the public and families
- NIXPO Business and Community Expo:
- Postponed until August.
National and Televised Events
- ACC Tournament
- Canceled
- 2020 South by Southwest (SXSW)
- Canceled
- NBA Regular Season
- Suspended until further notice
- SEC Season/Championship
- Canceled
- Big Ten Season/Championship
- Canceled