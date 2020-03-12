HERE’S A LIST OF CORONA-CAUSED CLOSINGS

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The spread of novel-coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory illness affiliated with novel-coronavirus, has led to school closures and event cancelations across the country. The Ozarks is seeing its fair share of closings too.

School Closures and Class Cancelations:

  • College of the Ozarks:
    • Classes canceled and campus closed until further notice.
  • Drury University:
    • Classes canceled until March 30, 2020.
  • Evangel University:
    • International travel for students canceled.
  • Missouri State University:
    • Athletic Competitions suspended until March 30, 2020.
  • Southwest Baptist University:
    • Campus offices closed from March 16-23.
    • Classes resume online on March 23.
    • All campus events canceled through March 29.
    • Summer and fall class registration delayed.

Community Events:

  • Choir of Man
    • Rescheduled until fall
  • Freeman Health’s March o’ the Kidney (Joplin, MO)
    • Canceled
  • Ft. Leonard Wood Family Day
    • Canceled
  • Ft. Leonard Wood Graduation Ceremonies
    • Closed to the public and families
  • NIXPO Business and Community Expo:
    • Postponed until August.

National and Televised Events

  • ACC Tournament
    • Canceled
  • 2020 South by Southwest (SXSW)
    • Canceled
  • NBA Regular Season
    • Suspended until further notice
  • SEC Season/Championship
    • Canceled
  • Big Ten Season/Championship
    • Canceled

