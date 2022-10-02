SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council is scheduled to vote on and discuss several properties around the city at the meeting at Historic City Hall Oct. 3.

The issues not listed below include two Springfield residences asking to be allowed to rent their homes out nightly, allotting $7,500 to pay for a pedestrian safety workshop, and allotting $628,178 of funds to improve Sunshine Street, National Avenue, and Battlefield Road.

The city council meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 3, and is open to the public. Historic City Hall is located at 830 Boonville Road.

425 West Commercial St. and 1824 North Lyon Ave.

Perhaps the most notable property that will have its fate decided at Monday’s city council meeting is the corner of 425 West Commercial St. and 1824 North Lyon Ave. The council will vote on whether or not to allow a 37,533-square-foot building to be constructed at the address. The project has been somewhat contentious, as organizations and residents in the area have voiced their concerns about maintaining the personality of the Commercial Street district.

1306 W. Sunshine St.

City council will not vote on but will discuss allowing an automobile service garage to be built on 1306 West Sunshine St.

1025 W. Sunshine St.

City council will discuss allowing an automotive body and fender repair and paint shop at 1025 W. Sunshine St.

3787 S. Jefferson Ave.

City council will discuss rezoning this .57-acre property adjacent to Kickapoo High School from office to a general retail district. If rezoning and the project are accepted, a new mixed-use building with offices and commercial suites will be built. It’s currently an empty lot.

1545 W. Republic St.

City council will discuss rezoning this 3.3-acre property from general retail to highway commercial district. If accepted, a project to build an automotive body and fender repair and paint shop will move forward.

1331 North Stewart Ave.

City council will discuss rezoning this .29-acre property from general manufacturing to a light industrial district. The property is currently occupied by Divine Mercy Adult Care, which is asking for rezoning so that it can offer an adult daycare that works with people with disabilities.

3050 E. Battlefield Rd. and 3020 S. Parkview Ave.

City council will discuss rezoning this 1-acre property from a single-family residence to an office district. It’s across the street from the Second Baptist Church. The building currently houses an American Family Insurance branch.