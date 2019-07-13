Here are the candidates who have qualified for the 2020 Democratic debates

In this June 27, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidates, author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., raise their hands when asked if they would provide healthcare for undocumented immigrants, during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) — The second Democratic primary debate is on July 30 — but some candidates are at risk of not meeting the thresholds for support and donations to qualify for the party’s debates.

Here is a rundown of how candidates can qualify for the first two debates, and who has qualified so far:

How candidates qualify for the debates

In an effort to give most candidates the chance to appear on the debate stage, the Democratic National Committee has scheduled 12 debates in total. The first one took place over two nights, June 26 and 27, and the second is scheduled for July 30 and 31. Candidates are randomly chosen to appear on each date.

To qualify for the first two debates, candidates have to fulfill one of two criteria: either get 65,000 donors to their campaigns, with at least 200 donors in 20 different states, or obtain at least 1 percent in three polls recognized as legitimate by the committee. If more than 20 candidates qualify for the debate, the DNC has said it will choose participants with “a methodology that gives primacy to candidates meeting both thresholds, followed by the highest polling average, followed by the most unique donors.”

With so many of the two-dozen candidates qualifying for the debates through both polling and donations, the candidates with lower support in the polls have less likelihood of qualifying.

How candidates will be chosen for each night

The second debate will air on CNN, and anchors Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will moderate both nights. Candidates will be chosen for each night in a live drawing on July 17.

The candidates who have fulfilled both criteria and qualified for the debates

Several of the most high profile candidates have met both the donation and polling thresholds.

Joe Biden

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Julián Castro

Tulsi Gabbard

Kristen Gillibrand

Kamala Harris

Jay Inslee

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O’Rourke

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Willamson

Andrew Yang

The candidates who have fulfilled one criteria

Michael Bennet

Steve Bullock

Bill de Blasio

John Delaney

John Hickenlooper

Tim Ryan

Who has not yet qualified for the debates