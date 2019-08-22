Hep A outbreak leads Greene and Taney Counties to offer vaccines

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– Both Greene and Taney County Health Departments are encouraging local at-risk people to get vaccinated in light of a statewide Hepatitis A outbreak.

Over the past two years, 400 cases of Hepatitis A have been diagnosed in the state of Missouri. It’s for this reason, the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services is urging at-risk populations to get vaccinated and prevent a further outbreak.

Today the Center for Disease Control recognizes 4 new “at-risk” groups:

Homeless people

Former or current prison inmates

Intravenous drug users

Anyone living in high population areas with close contact with others

According to Erica Engle, Public Health Nurse with the Taney County Health Department, the public health team is reaching out to area jails, homeless outreach groups, and substance abuse centers in hopes of reaching those in need of a preventive Hep A vaccines.

“It’s highly effective,” she told Ozarks First. “It’s about 80% for the first shot and it increases with the second shot. It’s two doses. You get it at 6 months apart.”

The Greene County Health Department is also offering vaccines to at-risk populations for free.

The Greene County Health Department lists the following as those who qualify for a no-cost vaccine include people who: