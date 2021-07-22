“Help Wanted” signs still up a month after extra federal unemployment benefits end

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Over a month after added unemployment benefits ended for Missouri, many businesses are still seeking employees.

Some, including Governor Parson, believed that the extra $300 per week encouraged people to stay home instead of looking for jobs.

Others said that ending the benefits would hurt families who rely on the extra assistance during the pandemic.

A month later, many businesses are still boasting “help wanted” and “hiring” signs; and several are reducing hours because they do not have the employees to stay open during these hours.

According to the Job Center, one possibility is that the big employers are competing for area employees.

Amazon and Costo are both hiring hundreds of people for their new locations in the Ozarks.

Those jobs did not exist before the pandemic, and people now have more options for employers.