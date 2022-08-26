SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Help Give Hope Garage Sale is underway and proceeds will help those in need around the area.

“This is our last garage sale this season,” said Murray Beairsto, the executive director of the nonprofit. ” … This is our big one.”

Beairsto said that the money raised from the event will go back into the community. She said that every year, her organization raises an average of $70,000 to $80,000 to give back to those in need.

“We have anything and everything you can imagine,” Beairsto said about what will be sold at the garage sale. All of the items are donated to the garage sale. Tents, dog food, household items, and much more will be sold at the sale.

Proceeds will be used to help families in crisis with situations such as being behind on rent, paying utility bills, and more.

The large garage sale will last from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today and tomorrow, Aug. 26-27. The Help Give Hope Garage Sale will be held at 2809 N. Cedarbrook Avenue.