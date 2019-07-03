Heavy police on Madison and Campbell

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is a heavy police presence in downtown Springfield.
There are three suspects involved, one is in custody while the other two are on the run.
According to police, a truck was stolen out of a downtown parking garage at around 7:30.
The driver of the truck hit a patrol car at Madison and South Street. No injuries reported.
The suspects, a man and a woman, then drove the wrong way on Campbell and stopped near Madison where they got out and ran away on foot.
A large parameter stretching several blocks has been set up.
There are K9’s searching for these two suspects.
