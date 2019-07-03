Heavy police on Madison and Campbell

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is a heavy police presence in downtown Springfield.

There are three suspects involved, one is in custody while the other two are on the run.

According to police, a truck was stolen out of a downtown parking garage at around 7:30.

The driver of the truck hit a patrol car at Madison and South Street. No injuries reported.

The suspects, a man and a woman, then drove the wrong way on Campbell and stopped near Madison where they got out and ran away on foot.

A large parameter stretching several blocks has been set up.

There are K9’s searching for these two suspects.

KOLR10 has a team on site and we will continue to update you with new information.