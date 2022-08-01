SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After a few days of relief, Greene County and Springfield have returned to hot weather, leading the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.

The heat advisory is scheduled to last from today to Wednesday, Aug. 3. Most of the counties in Southwest Missouri were in a heat advisory as of Monday morning.

During heat advisories, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board tries to keep at least one pool open later than its normal hours, which are 1-6:30 p.m. During the heat advisory, these pools will stay open until 8 p.m.:

Aug. 1: Meador Pool at 2500 S. Fremont Avenue

Aug. 2: Fassnight Pool at 1300 S. Campbell Avenue

Aug. 3: Silver Springs Pool at 1100 N. Hampton Avenue

Admission to the city pools costs $4 for children and $5 for adults. People can lower the cost of admission to $1 or free by bringing a can of food to donate to Ozarks Food Harvest.