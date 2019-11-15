Health official report second vaping-related death in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Health officials are reporting a second vaping-related death in Missouri tonight, Nov. 14.

A woman in her mid-50’s died this week.

The Department of Health and Senior Services and the woman’s doctors say vaping was a contributing factor in the death.

The woman also had a long-standing underlying chronic lung condition.

State health leaders say they’ve found 35 cases of lung injuries associated with e-cigarettes since they started investigating in Aug.

Nationwide vaping related illnesses have surpassed 1,000 cases according to U.S. health officials.