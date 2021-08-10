Health officals urge residents to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Between local and state incentive programs and numerous vaccine events, there has been plenty of chances to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, to be considered fully vaccinated you need your second shot. Local health officials explained why it is so important to be fully vaccinated.

“It is extremely important that we get that second dose, and prevent as many cases as we can, so we can prevent future mutations,” said Aaron Schekorra with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

In Greene County, there are more residents partially vaccinated than fully vaccinated.

“It is one of the reasons that Springfield particularly Greene County has been so high in the nation, our vaccine rates are just too low,” said Dr. Scott Dooley with Jordan Valley Community Health Center. “And there’s lots of data that show the states that didn’t get their vaccine rates up are the ones that are suffering most from the Delta.”

If you attended a vaccine event hosted by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, you will receive a text message when you can receive the second dose.

If you attended a vaccine event hosted by Jordan Valley Community Health Center, you can visit the website.

“It has all the available clinics and all the available events that are happening, all are walk-in,” said Dr. Dooley.

Health officials say just one dose of Pfizer or Moderna is not enough.

“The initial studies were showing a single dose of Pfizer or Moderna was more than 80% effective and at least keeping people out of the hospital,” said Dooley. “So we do want people to get fully vaccinated so that they have better coverage, because the delta variant and other variants that are emerging, certainly are more dangerous.”

“If you get your first dose and then wait weeks past your 21 or 28 day period, it’s still recommended that you get your second dose,” said Schekorra.