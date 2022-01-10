Health Department warning on importance of vaccination and boosters

FILE – A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The fast-moving omicron variant is complicating a key question: How does the COVID-19 pandemic end and the world co-exist with this virus? Experts agree that the coronavirus is here to stay. Ending the pandemic won’t be like flipping a light switch. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas, File)

SPRINGFIELD, MO.– After a month of increased covid cases and hospitalizations, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is encouraging anyone who has not got their booster yet to do so quickly.

According to a press release, Of all the positive cases reported to the Health Department in December, 78% were unvaccinated, 20% were fully vaccinated and just 2% were fully vaccinated and boosted. This highlights the importance of getting boosted as the Health Department expects cases of the Omicron variant to grow.

Recent CoxHealth data shows that having a booster can help with keeping people out of the hospital with severe illness. Of those admitted on January 3 with covid-19, only 5% were vaccinated and 0% were fully vaccinated and boosted. Those who were fully vaccinated were not in critical care.

Getting a booster shot is important for your protection and those around you. Especially after Omicron’s confirmation in Greene County and the rate at which it has been spreading.

An overview of COVID-19 data from December is as follows according to the press release:

Cases:

As of 12/31, the 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases more than doubled – reaching 174 cases per day, compared to 75 on 12/1.

There were over 400 people aged 23-30 during the second half of December through Jan. 2 that tested positive for COVID-19.

The 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is 250.6 as of Jan. 6.

Kids aged 5-17 exceeded 400 COVID-19 cases this month for the first time since July 2021.

Death/Hospitalizations:

Springfield-Greene County lost 10 lives in December due to COVID-19 complications. Hospitalizations increased 58% from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31.

1 woman in her 20’s

1 man in his 50’s

1 woman in her 50’s

1 woman in her 60’s

5 men in their 70’s

1 woman in her 80’s

*This number represents confirmed COVID-19 deaths that occurred in December. This number could change based on delayed reports.

Vaccination:

There was a 57% increase in people who became fully vaccinated in December compared to November.

6,860 residents became fully vaccinated in December, compared to 4,364 in November.

Total doses administered, including boosters, reached 28,934 in December.

Since January 2021, 90.5% of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were not vaccinated.

For more information on eligibility and to book a vaccination appointment, please visit vaccine417.com, or call the call center at 417-874-1211.