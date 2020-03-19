Health department confirms two more cases of COVID-19 in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield- Greene County Health Department has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, these are cases five and six in the county.

The department states, the fifth case is a known household contact of the third case, and the sixth case had a domestic travel history to an impacted area.

Both cases voluntarily self-quarantined and were not at risk to a general community spread.

The health department is working to find any close contacts of individuals who were possibly exposed. If so, health officials will guide these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

The department also has an update on the French travelers in the Ozarks.

On Thursday, March 5th, after shopping at the Branson Landing, the travelers had dinner at Lamberts Café in Ozark.

Health officials say that people at that location that day are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms and do not need to self-quarantine unless symptoms develop.

“Although there are rumors to the contrary, all involved patients report not going to church services during this timeframe,” reports the health department.

