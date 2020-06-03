COVID-19: New potential community exposure location announced by Greene County Health Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released a new location where potential exposures to COVID-19 could have occurred, as it was recently visited by a local person, who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Prior to being diagnosed,” the Health Department said in a press release Wednesday, June 3, “one of our recent positive cases visited Sam’s Club at 3660 E. Sunshine on Friday, May 29 between 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. The individual was infectious and symptomatic at the time and was not wearing a face covering.”

GCHD said this is an important reminder for everyone to interact with the community and environment carefully and to stay home if you feel sick.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention. 

For more information about COVID-19, visit health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus, email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov, or call 417-874-1211. 

