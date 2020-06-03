COVID-19: New potential community exposure location announced by Greene County Health Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released a new location where potential exposures to COVID-19 could have occurred, as it was recently visited by a local person, who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Prior to being diagnosed,” the Health Department said in a press release Wednesday, June 3, “one of our recent positive cases visited Sam’s Club at 3660 E. Sunshine on Friday, May 29 between 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. The individual was infectious and symptomatic at the time and was not wearing a face covering.”

GCHD said this is an important reminder for everyone to interact with the community and environment carefully and to stay home if you feel sick.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

For more information about COVID-19, visit health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus, email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov, or call 417-874-1211.