COVID-19: New potential community exposure location announced by Greene County Health Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released a new location where potential exposures to COVID-19 could have occurred, as it was recently visited by a local person, who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Prior to being diagnosed,” the Health Department said in a press release Wednesday, June 3, “one of our recent positive cases visited Sam’s Club at 3660 E. Sunshine on Friday, May 29 between 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. The individual was infectious and symptomatic at the time and was not wearing a face covering.”
GCHD said this is an important reminder for everyone to interact with the community and environment carefully and to stay home if you feel sick.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.
For more information about COVID-19, visit health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus, email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov, or call 417-874-1211.