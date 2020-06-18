Health department announces new community exposures to COVID-19 in Springfield

MISSOURI– The Springfield – Greene County Health Department announces potential COVID-19 exposures in Springfield.

The individual visited the following places prior to being diagnosed:

Saturday, June 6: Discount Tire at 3610 W Sunshine from 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Sunday, June 7: Aldi in Nixa from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Sunday, June 7: Walmart Supercenter in Nixa from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

(infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Sunday, June 7: Sam’s Club at 745 W El Camino Alto from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Tuesday, June 9: Walmart Supercenter at 2021 E Independence from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Thursday, June 11: Aldi at 2847 E Sunshine from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(infectious and symptomatic, masked)

The Health Department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms.

The Health Department said this is an important reminder for everyone to interact with the community and environment carefully and to stay home if you feel sick.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea



If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

To find information regarding COVID-19 in the Springfield area, visit the Springfield-Greene County Health Department dashboard on their website.