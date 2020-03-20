Health department and Burrell address mental health concerns with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Burrell Behavioral Health are teaming up to address mental health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

According to a press release, these agencies want to make sure the community understands that social distancing does NOT have to mean isolation.

Both agencies held a virtual press conference Friday afternoon.

During the virtual conference, SGCHD Director Clay Goddard said that one of the two cases in Christian County actually belongs in Greene County since the patient lives on the Greene County side of the county line.

That means Christian County is down to one confirmed case.

Burrell Behavioral Health Director C.J. Davis spoke about mental health concerns people may have about the virus.

“Perhaps the secret secondary public health issue that we are encountering now, is the anxiety of COVID, or what we’re referring to as ACOVID. It’s a very serious issue and the anxiety of COVID right now is impacting everybody,” said Davis.

He talked about four specific groups that are heavily impacted by anxiety.

Those worried about COVID

Those with a pre-existing mental health condition

Front line healthcare workers

Children

He also gives symptoms of anxiety people may be experiencing.

“Some generalized worry that you’re having a hard time controlling, some difficulties in attention and concentration, some intermittent up and down bouts of mood, some disturbances in sleep, some increased physical complaints, and frankly worsening of physical complaints, an increased desire to use substances,” said Davis.

After saying that list, Davis reiterated that having these symptoms does not mean one is experiencing a mental health condition, but that they are natural secondary byproducts of the anxiety.

He then lists ways on how to remain calm and lower any anxiety.

Keep your day organized

Practice good mental hygiene, nutrition, and sleep

Limit access to social media

Practice social engagement, remain connected through phone calls and texting

Davis also talked about how children and adolescents are struggling to understand what is happening around the world.

“This is not an extended spring break for them, and they’re experiencing challenges in what to do with their time,” Davis said.

He urged parents to talk with their children about how to deal with the worry with COVID-19.

Davis said Burrell has services available for anyone who is experiencing mental health concerns with COVID-19.

For more on those services, click here.