Health center awards employees for helping co-worker and member of the Navy reserves

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A few people over a Jordan Valley Community Health Center have gone above and beyond to help one coworker who serves as a member of the Navy reserves.

Chief Petty Officer Brady Stark is that coworker and he nominated four of his coworkers:

CEO Brooks Miller

Clinic manager Tracie Grube

Medical Director of Express Care, Rafael Santiago

Vice president of Medical and Behavioral Health Services, Matt Stinson.

And all of them were given patriot awards at a board meeting earlier today.

Those awards symbolize appreciation for their support of Brady who works there as a physician assistant.