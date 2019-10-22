Health center awards employees for helping co-worker and member of the Navy reserves

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A few people over a Jordan Valley Community Health Center have gone above and beyond to help one coworker who serves as a member of the Navy reserves.
Chief Petty Officer Brady Stark is that coworker and he nominated four of his coworkers:
- CEO Brooks Miller
- Clinic manager Tracie Grube
- Medical Director of Express Care, Rafael Santiago
- Vice president of Medical and Behavioral Health Services, Matt Stinson.
And all of them were given patriot awards at a board meeting earlier today.
Those awards symbolize appreciation for their support of Brady who works there as a physician assistant.